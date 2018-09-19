Burning of yard waste is not permitted in Castlegar city limits. (Thinkstock)

Wet weather means all types of burning, forest use OK in Coastal region

Campfires, open fires no larger than two metres by three metres, and all types of forest use allowed

All restrictions on fires or forest use are being lifted in two of B.C.’s six fire centres for the first time since early summer.

The Ministry of Forests says open burning prohibitions will be rescinded Wednesday in the Coastal and Kamloops fire centres.

Campfires, open fires no larger than two metres by three metres, and all types of forest use will be allowed in each centre, along with tiki torches, burn barrels, fireworks, sky lanterns and exploding targets used in firearms practice.

The ministry says recent rainfall and cooler temperatures have reduced wildfire risks in both regions.

Those doing any sort of open burning are reminded to be aware of local conditions and obtain a registration number for large fires.

Campfires have been permitted for some time in all six fire centres, but open fires are still banned in the Southeast and Cariboo fire centres, while some restrictions on forest use remain within the Southeast, Prince George and Northwest centres.

The Canadian Press

