WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

Workers from USW 1-1937 in Port Alberni just after shift change in front of Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill. Union rep Hira Chopra, third from left, said Western traditionally has paid benefits while workers were on strike and workers paid the company back once they returned to work. (SUSIE QUINN/Black Press File Photo)

Western Forest Products (WFP) will be going back to the bargaining table with the United Steel Workers Local 1-1937 (USW) employees as of Sept. 13.

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release. Independent-mediator Vince Ready will be handling the negotiations.

“We look forward to resuming discussions with the USW to negotiate a collective agreement that creates certainty for our employees, while maintaining Western’s competitive position during this particularly challenging time for the forest industry,” Don Demens, WFP President and CEO, noted in a statement. “It is important that we resume operations to supply our customers who, through their purchases, create thousands of jobs in BC.”

Quick facts about the strike:

* USW employees have been behind picket lines since July 1 when they issued a 72-hour strike notice following a 98.8 per cent vote among its members in favour of taking strike action.

* The USW have said its members started the job action because the company has not seriously addressed union proposals and continues to keep “massive concessions” on the bargaining table as both sides try to negotiate a new collective agreement.

* WFP confirmed that approximately 1,500 of the company’s hourly employees and 1,500 employees working for the company’s timberlands operators and contractors in B.C. went on strike.

* The strike affects all of the company’s United Steelworkers certified manufacturing and timberlands operations in B.C.

* WFP and the USW have been in negotiations since April for a new collective agreement to replace the prior five-year agreement that expired in mid-June.

* The BC Federation of Labour announced a “hot edict” July 11 on WFP in a show of solidarity with striking forest workers.

* On Aug. 20, WFP sent out an email to employees stating that the company said it is not obligated to provide benefits when a collective agreement is not in place. During the last strike on Vancouver Island in 2007, WFP covered employees’ benefits while they were on the picket line, and employees paid the company back.

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island's tsunami risk
New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District launches waste reduction plan

Program will be launched at the Alberni District Fall Fair, Sept. 5–8

Port Alberni RCMP arrest local man suspected in multiple commercial break-ins

Port Alberni RCMP have arrested and charged a man they suspect is… Continue reading

Port Alberni to hold lantern walk for suicide awareness

Event hosted by Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA)

FALL FAIR: Technical Safety BC will be at Port Alberni’s fair asking about ride safety.

Technical Safety BC is seeking feedback from community members…

RCMP investigating death of commercial fisherman in Alberni Inlet

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

14-year-old Nanaimo boy goes missing

Dominic Tom visited a friend at the hospital Sunday and didn’t return home afterward

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

