Whistler Blackcomb will close for the rest of the 2019/20 season. (Black Press Media files)

Whistler shuts down for rest of 2019/20 season due to COVID-19

Decision to reopen won’t come till late April or early May

The company behind Whistler Blackcomb is closing all its ski resorts for the rest of the season.

Vail Resorts announced Tuesday that all of its North American resorts would shut down. The news comes on the heels of their announcement on the weekend that they were closing resorts till March 22.

The company said its hotels will close on Friday, with final check-ins allowed till 3 p.m. PT Tuesday.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said CEO Rob Katz. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our Company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

The company said it would considering reopening Whistler in late April or early May, depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Guests can receive refunds and credits for on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more via their resort’s website.

Whistler is not the only ski resort in B.C. to shut down. North Shore ski hills are all closing in the Lower Mainland, while in the Okanagan, Big White and SilverStar are shutting down. Kicking Horse Mountain Resort is also suspending operations.

Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

