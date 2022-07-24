A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

A file photo shows Whistler Village, where a fatal shooting occurred July 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 arrested in brazen daytime shooting in middle of Whistler

Whistler RCMP responded to shots fired near Sundial Hotel shortly before 12:30 p.m.

B.C.’s homicide and anti-gang units are investigating a daytime shooting in Whistler Sunday (July 24) that left two people dead.

Whistler RCMP say they responded to a report of shots fired outside the Sundial Hotel at 12:19 p.m. The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., which investigates organized crime and gangs in the province, says it was called to the scene at about the same time.

Just before 1 p.m., Whistler Blackcomb took to Twitter to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Social media was flooded with photos and videos around the same time, including one video posted to Twitter that shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood. RCMP have since confirmed one person died at the scene and a second soon succumbed to their injuries at the Whistler Medical Clinic.

Another two people were arrested. RCMP have not released their identities, or whether the shooting was related to ongoing gang conflict. They did however find a burned out car in the same area, which may be connected.

RCMP say there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Whistler Blackcomb tweeted that it will be closing for the remainder of the day “out of respect for all those impacted.” Its staff members are working to allow any guests who were stuck on the mountain down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsShootingWhistler

Previous story
Rogers pursuing deal with competitors to juggle 911 calls in case of outage
Next story
Bathtubbing is back as Nanaimo hosts another world championship race

Just Posted

Maritime Discovery Centre summer staff program assistant TJ Barrowcliff hangs out with the resident lighthouse pirate during a Maritime Monday event, July 18, 2022. Pirate Day at the pier is coming up July 30, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Maritime Mondays reveal a treasure trove of kids’ activities on Port Alberni waterfront

Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, formally resigning as Conservative Party leader, in London, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)
LETTER: Who knew ‘revolting’ politicians would be BoJo’s downfall

The Port Alberni Train Station is located outside the entrance to Harbour Quay, on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
LETTER: This isn’t the end of the line for Port Alberni’s historic train station

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois played to an audience of Tea on the Terrace attendants at the Rollin Art Centre gardens. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy music in the gardens at Rollin Art Centre