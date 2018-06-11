The Canadian Coast Guard had a booth at the most recent Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair earlier this year. The career fair will come to Nanaimo on June 21. BLACK PRESS file photo

Wide range of employers will be looking for workers at Island job fair

Still time to register for a table at June 21 education and career fair at Nanaimo Military Camp

Employers and prospective employees have a chance to mingle and network at a job fair in Nanaimo on June 21.

Sponsored by Black Press Media and others, the Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place at Nanaimo Military Camp at 709 Nanaimo Lakes Rd. offering options and information for people looking for work.

There is a growing list of businesses and agencies that are hiring and are interested in making connections.

The RCMP will be at the fair and Kathryn MacDonald, proactive recruiter with RCMP E division, said workers who reflect the RCMP’s core values – honesty, integrity, compassion, professionalism, respect and accountability – are sought and there are more than 150 job opportunities.

MacDonald said the job market on the Island is based on needs and resources.

“You have your basic general duty, front-line policing,” said MacDonald. “You have major crimes, so that’s investigating. We have undercover operations, we have administrative duties, international relations. And of course, because we’re a national police force, our jurisdiction is not only national, but also provincial, regional or municipal, as well as international.”

Generally, when people are employed as a regular member of the RCMP right out of training, they will receive a post as a front-line, general-duty officer, said MacDonald.

RELATED: Vancouver Island career fair will be full of opportunities

With non-medicinal marijuana legislation making its way in Ottawa, medical marijuana company Tilray says it is looking for workers in the Nanaimo area.

In an e-mail, Donna Poburan, Tilray senior manager of human resources, said quality control supervisor, patient services representatives, manufacturing technicians, security officer, production technicians, finance, marketing and IT are positions for which it is hiring.

“We’re growing our team to meet the anticipated demand from the adult-use legal market and to continue to serve our medical patients with the highest quality medical cannabis,” said Poburan.

Ladysmith Press, which prints the Nanaimo News Bulletin, is actively seeking workers and will be at the fair, said Kerri Troy, press administration manager.

“We’re looking for production workers…” said Troy. “We look for people who are reliable, have their own transportation, and are capable of standing and lifting.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place June 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nanaimo Military Camp.

For more information, visit the Facebook page at this link.

Watch for more on the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair in upcoming issues of the News Bulletin and on our website at www.nanaimobulletin.com.


