The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located south of Summerland, is now considered held. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Summerland considered held: BCWS

The Kevin Brook Wildfire was discovered Friday and grew to .2 hectares in size

The wildfire south of Summerland that was discovered Friday evening, July 21, is now considered held.

The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located on the west side of Victoria Road South, grew to .2 hectares in size before being described as “held” on Saturday, July 22, at around 10 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nearby to the west, the Upper Kevin Brook spot fire is also being held, as of 10:40 a.m.

It is currently .009 hectares in size.

No evacuation alerts or orders were associated with either incident.

They represent two of the five wildfires currently burning northwest of Penticton.

The other three, further to the west of Summerland, are all .009 hectares and described as “out of control.”

