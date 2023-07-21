UPDATE: Wildfire east of Naramata considered held

A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Photo- Barbara Smallwood)
A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)A wildfire has sparked in the hills east of Naramata on Friday, July 21. (Monique Tamminga- Western News)
The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.The Turnbull Creek Wildfire east of Naramata, from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

Update (5:45 p.m.)

The wildfire burning east of Naramata that was discovered on Friday afternoon is now “being held,” BC Wildfire Service has confirmed.

It remains 1.5 hectares in size and is believed to be human-caused.

Original (3:45 p.m.)

A wildfire has sparked east of Naramata on Friday afternoon, July 21.

The Gilser Brook Wildfire has grown to 1.5 hectares in size since being discovered at around 3:20 p.m. It is bringing smoke that could be seen from across Okanagan Lake in Summerland.

BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is “out of control.”

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

It is believed to be human-caused, according to BCWS.

BCWS crews are currently joined by members from the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department in attacking the blaze.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires spark near Shuswap

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonSummerlandwildfire

Previous story
Soccer administrator dies in Nanaimo highway crash involving alleged drunk driver

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a “unprecedented” situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port union to recommend settlement agreement to its members

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Members of the Alberni District Co-op board of directors and management team gather outside of the Johnston Road Co-op with funding recipients on Wednesday, July 19. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Alberni District Co-op gives $37,500 back to the community

A deep sea octopus. Dr Cherisse Du Preez Ocean Exploration Trust, Northeast Pacific Seamount Expedition Partners
Deep-sea octopus garden nursery discovered beneath B.C. waves