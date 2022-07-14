Wildfire sparks near Lytton

BC Wildfire crews are en route to fire just west of Lytton

A wildfire has been sparked just west of the Village of Lytton.

Reports first came in of flames and smoke in the early afternoon of July 14, across the Fraser River on on the outskirts of town.

A Fire Information Officer at the Kamloops Fire Centre told Capital News that multiple crews have been dispatched to the scene. Airtankers and helicopters are responding.

As of 2:30p.m. on July 14, the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard lists the size at 2.00 hectares. B.C. Wildfire is reporting that gusty winds in the area are contirbuting to the fire’s spread.

A 911/landline/internet disruption was also reported by the Fraser Valley Regional District around noon, affecting the areas of Boston Bar, Lytton and Spences Bridge. It is unknown at this time if the disruption and the wildfire are related.

Construction and debris-clearing crews have been using heavy machinery throughout Lytton in recent weeks, just over one year after the village was razed by wildfire during the historic 2021 fire season.

