A wildfire is burning west of Cowichan Lake off the Gordon Main. (Screenshot)

Wildfire west of Cowichan Lake under control

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location

A small wildfire, suspected to be human caused, is burning west of Cowichan Lake.

The fire started on Tuesday, July 26, and is near 12km on the Gordon Main. RCMP alerted the Coastal Fire Centre to the blaze at 10:30 p.m.. It had started in an old abandoned logging camp.

Three firefighters and a response officer were dispatched to the location and remain on the scene, monitoring the fire, which is now classified as under control, according to Sonja Turnbull, an information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre.

The exact cause of the fire isn’t known, and is under investigation.

It is estimated to be 0.1 hectares in size.

