Wilf Taekema, the city’s manager of operations, has been promoted to director of engineering and public works. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

The city of Port Alberni’s manager of operations, Wilf Taekema, has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Engineering and Public Works.

Taekema joined the city in 2014 as streets superintendent and was promoted to manager of operations in 2016, where he oversaw the city’s public works department.

Prior to his time with the city, Taekema worked as the director of public works with the Town of Smithers for seven years.

In his new capacity, Taekema will be responsible for overseeing the city’s engineering and infrastructure projects, city works project planning and operations and the management of staff resources in both the engineering and city works departments.

“We are very pleased with the expertise and experience Mr. Taekema brings to the role of Director of Engineering and Public Works,” said city CAO Tim Pley. “From this position, he will lead our team in the renewal of aging city infrastructure, and support growth within the city.”

Taekema commenced his role as Director of Engineering and Public Works on April 10.

Previous story
PHOTOS: British Columbians show their support for Humboldt with ‘Jersey Day’
Next story
B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Just Posted

Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni’s engineering and infrastructure projects

Cowichan’s Big Stick paying tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Broncos logo adorns Stick, community plans light-up

UPDATE: Highway 4 reopened in Whiskey Creek

Road closed Thursday morning after Hydro lines downed in vehicle incident

Port Alberni ends grant contract for Stamp Avenue path

$200,000 will not be expended for multi-use path

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Port Alberni is #HumboldtStrong

Community shows support for Broncos with jerseys

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Humboldt tragedy brings back bad memories for junior hockey coach

Chilliwack Chiefs bench boss Jason Tatarnic was involved in a bus accident with Woodstock in 2007.

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

Most Read