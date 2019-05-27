Wilson-Raybould to run as independent in fall federal election campaign

She believes she was shuffled out of Liberal caucus because she would not interfere with SNC-Lavalin

Jody Wilson-Raybould holds a news conference to discuss her political future in Vancouver, Monday, May 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she will run as an independent during this fall’s federal election.

Wilson Raybould told supporters in Vancouver today that she has heard an “overwhelming” message on the need to do politics differently, adding she believes running under no political banner is the best way for her to achieve that.

“I know that it will not be easy to run a campaign as an independent,” she said.

“There will be challenges, but with your support, I am confident that running as an indepedent is the best way to … go about it at this time and the best way to transform our political culture.”

Wilson-Raybould served as justice minister in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet before she was shuffled to the portfolio of veterans affairs in January.

She later revealed she thought the decision to move her out of the justice role was motivated by her decision not to intervene in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec engineering giant, SNC-Lavalin.

In early April, she and fellow former minister Jane Philpott were ousted from the Liberal caucus.

Philpott is due to announce her own plans just after Wilson-Raybould.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus

READ MORE: Grand Chief Phillip ‘disgusted’ with Trudeau for ejecting Wilson-Raybould from caucus

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.