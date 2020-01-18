Waves hit the shore of Victoria during a wind warning. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Wind and snow spark power outages across Vancouver Island

Winter storm warning in effect for east and west regions while wind warning to hit south and north

The latest winter storm is not over yet, with a number of weather warnings in effect across Vancouver Island.

A wind warning is in effect for the island’s southern and northern regions, as a pacific frontal system makes its way through the region. The weather has sparked a number of power outages, leaving more than 8,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark.

More than 3,000 customers are being impacted in Nanaimo. Roughly 1,100 customers are without power in Saanich.

BC Hydro crews worked overnight to try to restore the power, with efforts continuing Saturday morning.

Environment Canada says that strong southeast winds of 60 to 90 kilometres per hour will be felt in north Vancouver Island and coastal regions of the north and central coast this morning. Exposed coastal areas could be hit with wind gusts of 110 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, very strong outflow winds are expected through the mainland inlet. In Greater Victoria, wind gusts reaching 80 kilometres per hour will diminish to 30 to 50 kilometres per hour later this morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for east and west Vancouver Island, the national weather agency says.

Heavy wet snow occurring over a few inland locations will switch to rain early this morning. There is also the risk of freezing rain for inland Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada is urging commuters in those regions to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve and to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ice chunk from truck crushes vehicle windshield on Vancouver Island
Next story
Audit to test federal government on oversight of student-loans program

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant application process for 2020

Nearly $30K available for Port Alberni-based charities

Stray cat with ‘serious burns’ recovering at Alberni SPCA

The BC SPCA’s Alberni-Clayoquot branch is asking members of the public for help with medical costs

B.C. government puts kibosh on drag racing at Alberni Valley Regional Airport

AVDRA was hopeful for a three-year temporary contract to race at the airport

Wet, white and windy winter weather hits Port Alberni

Snow expected to turn to rain on Thursday

Public invited to join Port Alberni budget discussions

Committee of the whole meeting scheduled for Jan. 20

Canada to bolster screening of central China passengers for virus at 3 airports

Additional measures will include messaging on arrivals screens in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver

Prince Harry, Meghan to give up ‘royal highness’ titles

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,’ says Queen Elizabeth II

Ice chunk from truck crushes vehicle windshield on Vancouver Island

None injured, but Nanaimo RCMP say there can be fines for accumulations of ice and snow

B.C. society calls out conservation officer after dropping off bear cub covered in ice

Ice can be seen in video matted into emaciated bear cub’s fur

Calls for dialogue as Coastal GasLink pipeline polarizes some in northern B.C.

Coastal GasLink is building the 670-kilometre pipeline from British Columbia’s northeast to Kitimat on the coast

Wind and snow spark power outages across Vancouver Island

Winter storm warning in effect for east and west regions while wind warning to hit south and north

BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The battery-operated vessels will take over smaller routes

Closed mills, housing surge support a positive forecast for lumber industries

B.C. lumber producers have closed mills accounting for 18% of province’s capacity, RBC report says

Good Samaritan pays part of rent for B.C. woman facing eviction in can-collecting dispute

Zora Hlevnjak, 76, supplements her pension by collecting cans and receiving public donations

Most Read