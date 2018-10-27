Wind warning in effect for northern and eastern Vancouver Island

Strong winds up to 90 km/hr expected along exposed coastal areas this afternoon and evening

A wind warning is in effect Saturday for parts of northern and eastern Vancouver Island as winds pick up speed and are expected to hit 90 km/hr in some coastal regions.

A warning issued from Environment Canada said a strong Pacific low pressure system will bring southeasterly winds of 50 to 70 km/hr to communities on northern Vancouver Island and winds up to 90 km/hr over exposed coastal areas this afternoon and evening.

As the low passes to the northeast, winds will diminish but remain gusty through Sunday.

Eastern Vancouver Island (Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay) is expected to receive southeasterly winds near 70 km/hr along exposed coastal areas this evening and after midnight. The frontal passage overnight will cause winds to ease and switch to gusty southwesterlies and continue through Sunday morning.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.

There may be damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, and high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

For more information about Environment Canada wind warnings, click here.