Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
A Mission man was eastbound on the Lougheed Highway through Maple Ridge on Friday night when he witnessed a horrific crash.

Robert Wolfie and his sister watched as a vehicle in front of them made a sudden left-hand turn, straight into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“It was very violent collision, and debris flew up into us,” said Wolfie, who narrowly missed hitting one of the vehicles.

One of the cars bounced off the first collision and hit a light pole hard enough taht it was bent by the force of the vehicle, then the vehicle came to rest in the ditch.

The accident happened near 262nd Street at approximately 10 p.m.

He parked his vehicle with its hazards on to block the scene from oncoming drivers, then he and his sister rushed to help the victims in each vehicle.

He said both were conscious when he was there. A man in his 30s was able to stagger from his vehicle, but was in heavy pain, and appeared to be in shock.

“He didn’t realize until after a few minutes how everything hurt,” said Wolfie.

The driver of the other vehicle was a woman who appeared to be in her 60s. Both were taken to hospital. The front ends of both vehicles were crushed.

The Mission siblings stayed with the drivers until firefighters arrived on scene. An air ambulance was called, but did not transport a victim, as both people were reported to be in stable condition.

According to Ridge Meadows RCMP, both were transported to hospital with non life threatening injuries. The police investigation is still ongoing, said Const. Julie Klaussner.

