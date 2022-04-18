Witnesses give first aid to youth significantly hurt in Vancouver Island trail stabbing

Sooke RCMP take second youth into custody, say no further risk to the public

One youth suffered significant injuries and another is in custody after a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

Sooke RCMP were called on April 14 around 3:30 p.m. to report a stabbing on a wooded trail near the end of Throup Road.

Officers found a youth with significant injuries and took a second youth into custody without incident. The suspect will be held in custody to appear in court, Sooke RCMP said in a news release.

Witnesses provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and took the victim to hospital.

RCMP say this is an isolated incident with no further risk to the public. The agency will not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sooke RCMP at 250-642-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

