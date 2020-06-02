After three days of searching, a wolf has been killed in Port Edward on June 1, 2020, after a senior citizen was brutally attacked in an unprovoked assault. In this photo a gray wolf travels on an old forest road in Washington state. (Black Press file photo: Supplied by Conservation Northwest)

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

After almost three days of searching for a wolf that brutally attacked a Port Edward senior citizen, in an unprovoked assault, a wolf has been killed.

Port Edward District Council issued a community update on June 1, on its social media site, regarding the presence of the Conservation Officer Service.

“A wolf has now been killed after reports came in of it being in the townsite this afternoon,” the statement said.

It has not yet been determined if it is the wolf from the attack.

“The COS will send samples to a lab and try to confirm whether this is the wolf involved in the recent attack,” Port Edward District Council said.

Eight conservation officers officers were in Prince Rupert and Port Edward on June 1st, with a crew continuing to be in Port Edward throughout the night on June 1, said the post.

The Northern View has reached out to Conservation Officer Service for comment.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Port Edward senior in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack requires surgery

READ MORE:Search continues for wolf, senior citizen being transferred to Vancouver

Wildlife

