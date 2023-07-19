Woman, 22, dead after northern B.C. home invasion, police say

Prince George RCMP is investigating the deaths of two women in two separate incidents this week.
Prince George RCMP is investigating a sudden, suspicious death of a woman Monday (July 17) after police responded to a report of a deceased woman in the 1500-block of Victoria Street.
The serious crime unit was called in and the death was deemed suspicious.
Meanwhile, the BC Coroner Service has been called in after a 22-year-old woman was killed in a Prince George home invasion in the 2100-block of Upland Street Tuesday.
Prince George Serious Crime Unit, Forensic Services and BC Coroner Service are investigating.
Police believe it was a targeted home invasion and don’t believe there is a further risk to the public.
Anyone with any information on either incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300.
Just last month, a home invasion in Prince George turned into a homicide investigation after a man died of his injuries several days later.
Mounties were first called to a home in the 300-block of Nicholson Street South on June 19 around 8 p.m. for a report of a home invasion where officers found a man inside “suffering from life-threatening injuries” and a woman with “severe, but non-life-threatening injuries.” Both were taken to hospital.
