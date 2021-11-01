Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Crab fishing is a popular activity on the Sooke waterfront. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Woman, 81, drowns while crabbing near Sooke

Woman unresponsive when pulled from water

An 81-year-old woman drowned after she fell into the water while crab fishing with her family near the Sooke Marine Boardwalk on Sunday.

Bystanders pulled the woman from the water and started life-saving efforts, but she was unresponsive, say witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

READ: One dead in Saanich apartment fire


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathRCMPSookeWest Shore

Previous story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast
Next story
Nearly 600 people died due to summer heat waves: BC Coroners Service

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns appointed mental health and addictions critic

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

Tracy Adams, one of two managers at Abbeyfield House in Port Alberni, is committed to serving seniors. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield Port Alberni house managers have strong bond with residents

Staff and students at EJ Dunn Elementary School celebrate the grand opening of two new playgrounds by singing the school district’s Nuu-chah-nulth celebration song. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at a Port Alberni elementary school have a new place to play