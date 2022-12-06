The Victoria Police Department says a woman tried to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to a person experiencing an opioid overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Victoria Police Department says a woman tried to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to a person experiencing an opioid overdose. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman arrested after VicPD say she obstructed paramedics working to save a life

Police say Victoria officer OK after being assaulted, overdose patient successfully revived

  • Dec. 6, 2022 10:40 a.m.
  • News

Victoria police say an officer was injured after a woman allegedly attempted to stop paramedics from providing life-saving medical care to someone experiencing an opioid overdose Sunday (Dec. 4) night.

VicPD officers were called to the scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. and found the paramedics surrounded by a group of bystanders.

An officer says he removed a woman from the vicinity after witnessing her push a paramedic.

VicPD says the woman tried to return toward the paramedics and the officer walked the woman to the corner of Pandora Avenue and Quadra Street.

The officer says he was then attacked by the woman, and she knocked off and damaged his glasses.

He took the woman to the ground and held her until more officers arrived and helped take her into custody.

Police say she wasn’t injured and has been released with a future court date.

The paramedics successfully revived the patient.

The incident is under investigation.

READ MORE: Public warned after Bitcoin scam swindles Victoria victim for $50K

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

B.C. overdosesVicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come
Next story
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour

Just Posted

A dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

(File photo)
Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni