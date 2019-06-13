Thetis Lake. (Black Press Media file photo)

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

An investigation into a woman who was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Thetis Lake at the end of May has been concluded by West Shore RCMP. While further details can’t be provided, police said the investigation has come to an end.

“Investigators have determined the incident did not occur as was originally reported and suspects are no longer being sought in relation to this matter,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP.

Police began investigating a report of a 29-year-old woman who was injured after allegedly being pushed off a 40-foot cliff at Thetis Lake in View Royal. Police said they received a report of the incident on May 19.

READ ALSO: Drunk man rescued after Thetis Lake tumble

Previous story
So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years
Next story
Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Just Posted

Fundraiser set up after fire destroys Alberni Valley family’s home

Fire on Tseshaht First Nation land leaves young family in need

PROGRESS 2019: Port Alberni-based program helps bridge business generation gap

Venture Connect focuses on B.C.-wide entrepreneurial shortage

PROGRESS 2019: Alberni Vally organizations with common goal form seniors’ sector

A new organization has formed to better serve seniors in the Alberni Valley

UPDATE: Family escapes injury in structure fire west of Port Alberni

Firefighters rescue family’s dog from fire on Tseshaht First Nation land

Salal die-off on Vancouver Island a sign of climate stress, says forester

Others blame logging practices for declining health of coastal forest

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Vancouver Island Subway, BC Liquor Store locked down after incident in parking lot

One suspect has been taken into police custody after a stand-off at… Continue reading

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

Most Read