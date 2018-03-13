A Kelowna home was razed by a fire that burned throughout the night. (IMAGE CREDIT: KATHY MICHAELS)

Woman dies after running back in to Kelowna house fire

A fire on Springfield Road has left one woman dead. Two children and a man escaped the blaze.

UPDATE:

A Kelowna woman died this morning after running back into a house fire she’d just escaped.

RCMP were called to assist the Kelowna Fire Department March 13 at 5:05 a.m., with a fully engulfed residential structure fire in the 2600 block of the Springfield Road.

“Police have since learned that a passerby was driving along Springfield Road, when he spotted the blaze and took action,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

Witnesses say the man pulled into the homes’ driveway and honked his horn repeatedly to alert those still believed to be sleeping inside.

“Witnesses at the scene have told police that four occupants, including a man, a woman and two children were observed fleeing from their home to safety,” said O’Donaghey. “Investigators believe that the woman re-entered the residence for an unconfirmed reason. Tragically she was not seen re-exiting the home.”

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Captain Scott Clarke said that due to extreme fire conditions crews could not enter immediately.

“When crews were able to enter, one fatality was discovered,” said Clarke.

RCMP and Kelowna Fire investigators are investigating the cause of the fire

The body of a deceased woman was located during an interior search of the residence conducted by emergency fire crews.

RCMP Victim Services were immediately engaged and continue to provide emotional support to the family.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, as investigators with both the RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department work to identify a potential cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigations Section (GIS) at 250-762-3300.

—-

ORIGINAL: March 13 8 A.M.

A Kelowna house was razed by a fire that burned throughout Tuesday morning, and there are concerns that a resident of the home has yet to be located.

Fire crews are were at the scene of the Springfield Road blaze putting out hotspots, long after sunrise and they’re currently trying to assess whether there was someone inside the home at the time of the fire. More information should be known within the hour.

RELATED: FIRE IN COMMERCIAL BUILDING

A portion of Springfield Road, between Gerstmar Road and Graham Road, remains closed at this time to allow emergency fire crews to safely battle the residential structure fire.

Updated information will be provided as it becomes available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cape Town running out of water
Next story
B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Just Posted

Harbourview slapped with nuisance status

Apartment building triggers too many police, fire callouts, council says

Vancouver Island connection surfaces to century-old shipwreck

Card game and a bottle saved her ancestor’s life

Port Alberni police seek Mercury Topaz involved in a hit and run

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver

ACRD receives $6 million for landfill

The funding comes from the federal gas tax fund and will be used for organics diversion

Alberni Valley Museum will host summer art show, sale

Artists have until April 27 to submit their entries

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

Snowbirds, F-18 set to visit Comox Valley for annual ‘spring training’

Canadian Forces teams will be at 19 Wing Comox for three weeks in April

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say hat only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Most Read