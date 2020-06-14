Woman dies in crash on highway in Nanaimo

Two other people sustained minor injuries in accident at 7:10 p.m. Sunday

Northbound lanes of the old Island Highway are closed following a crash in front of Country Club Centre at 7:10 p.m. Sunday, June 14. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Police in Nanaimo have confirmed a 34-year-old woman died from injuries she sustain in a collision in front of Country Club Centre on the old Island Highway on the weekend.

The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday when the older-model Hyundai the woman was driving southbound collided with a northbound SUV occupied by one man and one woman.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, investigators spoke with several witness and the couple in the SUV and determined from their preliminary investigation that the victim’s car swerved, struck the median, landed in the northbound lane and collided with the SUV.

Witnesses started emergency first aid on the victim prior to the arrival of emergency first responders, but the woman died at the scene. The occupants of the SUV were taken to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries they sustained in the crash.

The B.C. Coroners Service, Nanaimo RCMP Traffic Unit and traffic reconstructionist, B.C. Ambulance and Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The highway’s northbound lanes and one southbound lane were closed for several hours following the crash while the scene was investigated. Both vehicles were removed from the crash location and the victim’s car will undergo a mechanical inspection.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with dashcam video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP unit at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-21446.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: COVID-19 complicates recreational cannabis retail in Nanaimo



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car accident