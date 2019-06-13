Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

RCMP still looking for more information in single-vehicle crash

Shawnigan Lake RCMP say a 27-year-old woman is dead following a rollover crash near Shawingan Lake at 2 a.m. Thursday.

The early morning crash took place on West Shawningan Lake Road.

Cpl. Danny Grieve said Mounties heard about the incident about 2 a.m. and discovered two people in the car. The driver was dead but the passenger had only minior injuries, and did not need to be taken to hospital.

“Speed and alcohol may have been a factor,” he continued.

At that time of the morning, traffic along the road was not affected.

The incident is still under investigation, Grieve said.

