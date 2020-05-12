Woman facing 6 charges in fatal 2018 Malahat crash

Sara Thomas to appear in court May 19 in Duncan

A woman is facing six charges in a fatal crash on the Malahat that took the life of a Vancouver man in 2018.

A woman is facing six charges in a fatal crash on the Malahat that took the life of a Vancouver man in 2018.

Sara Rosetta Thomas is scheduled to appear in Duncan court on May 19 on charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, cause an accident resulting in death, cause an accident resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

David James Tilley, 46, was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Aspen Road around 1 p.m. on June 9, 2018. A female passenger, who was identified as Tilley’s wife, Justine, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thomas, who was driving the other vehicle, was also transported to hospital.

Tilley’s minivan was southbound on the highway when it was involved in a head-on collision with a northbound vehicle.

