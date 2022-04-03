The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Woman found dead near Port Alberni waterfront at Victoria Quay

RCMP are asking for dashcam or security video that may help solve woman’s death

RCMP are seeking witnesses and video footage from the public as they investigate a suspicious death in Port Alberni.

On Saturday, April 2 at approximately 2:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a unresponsive woman near the intersection of Roger Street and Victoria Quay. Despite life-saving attempts by first responders, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say a “vehicle of interest” left the scene prior to police arriving.

“Our officers have spoken with witness and have canvassed for video in the area,” said Const. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP. “Officers have identified the vehicle of interest, which has been seized as the investigation continues.”

The intersection was closed to traffic for several hours on April 2 as the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and BC Coroners Service looked into the incident.

RCMP are now asking anyone with dash camera video in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. or anyone who may have witnessed anything of concern to call the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

Port AlberniRCMP

Comments are closed

Previous story
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

Just Posted

The intersection of Victoria Quay and Roger Street in Port Alberni was closed for several hours on April 2 due to a police incident. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Woman found dead near Port Alberni waterfront at Victoria Quay

Ian Staton gets ready to volunteer at another Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ BC Hockey League game. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Ian Staton gives back to the community he has loved for 50 years

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs celebrate Brandon Buhr’s goal in the first period of Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference quarter-final playoff series with Cowichan Capitals. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Cowichan Valley Capitals

Jacob O’Riain of the Port Alberni Black Sheep picks up his third try of the game against the Castaway Wanderers on March 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep find winning path vs. Castaway Wanderers