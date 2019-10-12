Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle, dragged several blocks in Vancouver

Police believe alcohol was a factor

A woman is in hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle on the Downtown Eastside overnight Friday and dragged for several blocks.

The woman was initially struck shortly after 12:30 a.m. while walking near East Hastings and Jackson Street, according to police, when she became trapped under a vehicle.

The driver was not aware of this collision and drove several blocks, to East Hastings and Columbia Street, Const. Steve Addison said in an emailed statement to Black Press Media Saturday afternoon. “When the driver came to a stop, he then realized the woman had been struck and dragged.”

The driver, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, Addison said.

Police are now working to identify the woman.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Just Posted

Bamfield boat service increases following fatal bus accident

Science students taking MV Frances Barkley to Bamfield marine station

Courtenay-Alberni candidates trade barbs at Alberni all candidates meeting

Crime, climate change, seniors all on slate of questions

Derelict hotel in Port Alberni sold

New owner from Lantzville plans to build condos on Arrowview Hotel site

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

2019 ELECTION: Courtenay-Alberni candidates face tough questions from ADSS students

All candidates meeting took place at Alberni District Secondary School

No holiday for campaigning leaders on Thanksgiving weekend, but pace slows

There is a little over a week to go before election day, and advanced polls are now open

Map on Elections Canada website sends Nanaimo-Ladysmith voters to landfill

Address for polling station correct, but Google Map address differs

BC Children’s Hospital launches 2 new virtual care sites bringing total to 19 across province

Provincial initiative allows pediatric patients to see health specialists through video

PHOTOS: Kipchoge becomes first runner to dip under 2 hours for marathon

Olympic champion and world record holder from Kenya clocks 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds

Mourners gather for slain teenager’s funeral in Hamilton, Ont.

Devan Bracci-Selvey’s obituary says he also had ‘a loving heart for animals’

1/3 of Canadian men won’t share their feelings for fear of being ‘unmanly’: report

Fifty-nine per cent of men said society expects them to be ‘emotionally strong and not show weakness’

Dog owners have reduced risk of dying from heart problems, says researcher

Researchers analyzed data on more than 3.8 million people taken from 10 studies

‘Guess what honey, I’m that butthead’: B.C. couple wins $500K in Lotto 6/49

Langley’s Mark and Rosslynn Denton spend the weekend pondering how to use this week’s 6/49 windfall

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

Most Read