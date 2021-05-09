RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Woman shot by RCMP officers responding to call near Ucluelet; police watchdog investigating

Police called out for disturbance, medical assistance

Two people have been taken to hospital after a call to police ended in a woman being shot Saturday (May 8) evening in Port Albion near Ucluelet.

According to RCMP, police responded to a call of a disturbance and a man needing medical assistance at a home in Port Albion.

Mounties said that police who entered the home saw a woman with the weapon and started shooting. The woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. A man was also taken to hospital for treatment.

The initial incident is being investigated by the Island District General Investigative Services and Ucluelet RCMP, as well as the Nuu-Chah-Nulth Tribal Council.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is probing police conduct in the case.

