Woman stabbed, man arrested nearby in Nanaimo

One woman hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injury; man arrested and charged

Police in Nanaimo are investigating a stabbing that resulted in a woman being taken to hospital and a male suspect arrested.

According to police, the incident happened Wednesday at about 2 a.m. at a home on Glenayr Drive.

Officers attending the scene learned that a man allegedly tried to rob the victim of an undisclosed sum of cash, then produced a knife and stabbed the victim when she resisted.

B.C. Paramedics took the 28-year-old woman to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect fled the scene, but police located him nearby and took him into custody without incident and allegedly found several knives on him upon his arrest. Michael Hansen, 31, of Nanaimo, has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery and uttering death threats.

Hansen was held in custody and appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Wednesday. Later that day, he was released from custody with his next court appearance set for July 21 in Nanaimo provincial court.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said people charged with crimes are often being released until their next court appearance because of the risk of COVID-19 infection they might encounter in custody.

“The courts decided that, regardless of the incident, he was going to be released,” O’Brien said.

