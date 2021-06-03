Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Woman stabbed multiple times outside Island grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

The Campbell River RCMP received an urgent call for assistance outside the Superstore at 1424 Island Highway in Campbell River on June 2 at 9:14 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m., a female in her 40s was approached by a male, who was unknown to her, Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP said in a press release. The male brandished a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, inflicting serious injuries. After receiving medical treatment, the woman has since been released from hospital.

“At this point in time it is not clear what the motivation for the attack was,” said Const. Tyre. “We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male and ask that anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police to please contact the local detachment.”

Police are working on obtaining a full description of the suspect, but he is described as:

– Having a slender build and an average height;

– Wearing jeans, dark hoodie with the hood up, and wearing a dark colour backpack.

Police are specifically looking for anyone with dash cam footage from the area between the hours of 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well as any witnesses that may have information that can lead to the identification of the suspect.

If you have information that can lead to the identity of the suspect, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

RELATED: Impaired driving incidents in Campbell River mar the May long weekend

RELATED: Police dog called in after report of man seen rummaging through vehicle in Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMPstabbing

Previous story
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday
Next story
‘I’m not going to die today’: B.C. man 1 of 4 to stop bank robber

Just Posted

The boat launch at the Water Street Wharf will be closed Thursday, June 3, 2021 so the Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC) can work on its pier. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Boat launch closes June 3 for spill response base construction

Parking lot behind Port Boat House will also be affected

San Group owners Kamal Sanghera, left, Suki Sanghera and Paul Deol (from the Langley operation) announce $100 million in investments in their Port Alberni forestry operations on June 2, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
San Group will invest $100M in four forestry-based projects in Port Alberni

Deal includes $50M to start shipping lumber instead of raw logs from Island port

Island Heath has issued an overdose advisory for Port Alberni. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. File photo
Overdose advisory issued for Port Alberni, Cowichan

Island Health warns of increased number of overdoses

A painting by Sue Thomas. More of Thomas’s work will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre this summer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre prepares for summer camps

Current exhibit features five female Port Alberni artists

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Numbers staying up in men’s golf

This weekend (June 6) is the four man best ball

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Bullet holes are seen in the windshield and door of a vehicle after Brothers Keepers member Jaskeert Kalkat, 23, was killed during a shooting in Burnaby on May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Expert says lull in Lower Mainland killing, shootings mean B.C. gangs just reloading

‘Gangsters become so hunted that they feel they have to eliminate their rivals before they get killed themself,’ says former Vancouver police Insp. Michael Porteous

Photo courtesy of Captain Ben Collin, 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
Comox rescue squadron flies through poor weather to rescue ill patient near Port Hardy

The fog turned out to be no match for the squadron’s skilled search and rescue technicians

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks in the B.C. legislature, December 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. counsellors won’t get their own regulatory college, minister says

Professional self-discipline groups being reduced from 20 to six

Langley RCMP have arrested three men for an alleged violent assault in Willoughby. (Langley Advance Times files)
Trio facing charges after Langley assault are reportedly Hells Angels members

Three men allegedly broke into a property and beat a victim

Emergency Health Services say they received a 911 call June 1 at 3:35 p.m. from a woman who had fallen but was in stable condition at Metrotown SkyTrain station. (Ambulance Paramedics of B.C.)
Ambulance response times in question after B.C. woman waits 1 hour with broken hip

Union president Troy Clifford says B.C.’s poorly managed paramedic staffing system is to blame

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Woman stabbed multiple times outside Island grocery store

Campbell River RCMP seeking public assistance to identify suspect in stabbing

Police have been enforcing a BC Supreme Court injunction against protests on Tree Farm Licence 46 since Monday, May 17. (Nora O’Malley/Black Press Media)
RCMP arrest seven at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades Wednesday

Total arrests now at 158 since May 17

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read