Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo

Woman who attacked two Castlegar teens at home pleads guilty

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a home in February 2021

A woman who entered a Castlegar home and attacked two teenagers has pled guilty to two assault charges.

Sasha Prokaski was arrested after breaking into a residence and stabbing the pair of victims on Feb. 21, 2021. The teens lived despite receiving multiple wounds.

Prokaski was originally charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, two counts of uttering threats and one count of break and enter.

In Castlegar Provincial Court on May 24, Prokaski agreed to guilty pleas on two lesser counts that include aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Her next hearing is Aug. 24 in Castlegar, during which a psychiatric report will be presented.

READ MORE: Castlegar teen recounts stabbing after stranger breaks into grandmother’s house

Previous story
Dog ownership split between multiple exes makes for tricky B.C. custody case
Next story
UPDATE: Greater Victoria man faces mischief charges after attempting to fly with hand grenades

Just Posted

Folk-roots-americana duo Heartwood comes to Port Alberni on May 27. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Folk-roots duo Heartwood to charm on stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Corey Bradder, left, and Aaron Colyn show off Twin City Brewing’s national awards, while Robin Miles and Andy Richards hold up their hardware from the recent Canadian Brewing Awards. (TWIN CITY BREWING PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Alberni Valley brewers bring home the bling from Canadian Brewing Awards

Longtime Port Alberni resident Jerry Fevens has been documenting the city and surrounding regional district one photo at a time for more than four decades. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
VALLEY SENIORS: Port Alberni man captures region’s history one photo at a time

An Alberni Junior Baseball player catches a ball during drills with the Parksville Royals on April 27, 2022 at Klitsa Fields. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Parksville Royals bring skills drills to Alberni Valley baseball fields