Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

A woman who filmed a man following her for 30 minutes in Vancouver said the person arrested by police is the wrong man.

The issue stems from an incident posted by Jamie Coutts to social media, where her video showed a man following her around Vancouver. Coutts first began to be suspicious when she left the Shoppers Drug Mart near Granville and Dunsmuir streets Wednesday (March 17) evening and she sensed someone sticking close behind her. She began recording.

The man – in a black hooded sweater, cap and blue mask – refused to walk past Coutts when she stepped off the sidewalk to let him through.

Instead, he stood in place staring blankly at her, she said in a caption. When she told him he was walking too close, he “said nothing.”

Coutts filed a report to Vancouver police and on Saturday, police said they identified a person of interest in her case. A 33-year-old Vancouver man was arrested and held in custody with assault charges recommended after he allegedly attacked a female victim in downtown Vancouver.

Police said the investigation into Coutts’ stalking case is ongoing, but she posted to social media to say the man arrested was not the man following her.

“This man is still not found,” Coutts said in a social media post featuring a still of the man stalking her in the video. “The one who was arrested is a different guy.”

Black Press Media has reached out to Vancouver police for comment.

VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

VancouverVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Asian women say Atlanta shootings point to relentless, racist tropes

Just Posted

A worker checks to ensure his work is square at the Maitland Street Village low energy housing complex. (March 15, 2021) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s new low energy housing development progresses

List of interested renters grows before managers are even hired

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni looks at redirecting taxes to help pay for new pool

Taxes from new developments in 2020 could be put into reserve fund

"Occupy the Shelter" protesters have set up a covered area, propane heaters and some tents in front of Our Home on Eighth, Port Alberni’s multi-service shelter, to protest the way homelessness is being dealt with. Oct. 25, 2020 (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing report calls for changes at Port Alberni’s shelter

Third-party consultant makes 10 recommendations to improve service, safety, communication

Soap for Hope representatives fill Port Alberni volunteer Larry McGifford’s truck full of personal hygiene items that are destined for a number of charitable organizations to be distributed in the Alberni Valley. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
Bringing hope to Port Alberni with soap

Victoria organization takes hotel recycling to a new level while helping with hygiene

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn’s late father Peter, right, and his friend Eldon Oja pause for a photo with the late Babe Gunn during a trip to Gunn’s gallery in the Alberni Valley in 2003. (PHOTO COURTESY QUINN FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Respect for rock carving runs in the family

The late sculptor Babe Gunn was a big influence in many ways

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Benji Bridle’s film, Get Reel – A Look into the World of Youth Conservation, won Best Screenplay at the 2021 Vancouver Island Youth Film Festival February 26. Photo contributed
Get Reel: Island student’s video tribute to fly-fishing earns filmmaking award

Campbell River’s Benjamin Bridle celebrates his school district’s unique fishing program

Art boxes, like this one Ann Zanbilowicz had built for the Kye Bay neighbourhood, are popping up all over the Comox Valley. The boxes allow artists to exhibit their work. New pieces are placed in the box regularly, for your viewing pleasure.
New public art boxes providing a window into Vancouver Island’s creative soul

New Comox Valley-based initiative gives artists a COVID-safe way to exhibit their work

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read