Woman who left Nanaimo hospital against medical advice now considered missing

22-year-old was last seen Oct. 22 and police and family members are worried about her safety

Police are trying to find a woman who was last seen leaving Nanaimo hospital against medical advice.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Isabelle Schopf, who was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, leaving Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

“Police and her family are extremely worried for her safety and well-being,” noted an RCMP press release.

Schopf is Indigenous and is 5-foot-6, 115 pounds. She currently has her hair dyed blue and has a tattoo of a dragon under her collarbone and one of a butterfly on her right wrist. No clothing description was available.

Schopf has been known to spend time in Parksville-Qualicum and may be trying to reach the Lower Mainland.

Anyone with information on Schopf’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-39656.


