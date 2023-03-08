WOMEN OF INFLUENCE: 100-Plus Women Who Care give a hand up to seniors

Members of the 100-Plus Women Who Care Port Alberni present Fir Park Village executive director Joe McQuaid with a cheque for $12,700 for the Alberni Continuous Care Society, which looks after Fir Park and Echo Villages. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The 100-Plus Women Who Care Port Alberni chapter has donated $12,700 for much-needed physiotherapy in two seniors’ homes.

Every quarter the women who make up the chapter donate $100 to go toward a charity nominated by another member. In January, physiotherapist Jane Owen nominated the Alberni Continuous Care Society, which oversees both Fir Park Village and Echo Village.

“I’m a physiotherapist; I recently started working (at Fir Park Village) in the fall,” Owen explained. The seniors’ home has been without a physiotherapist for about 15 years, she said.

“There was obviously a big need.”

Her nomination was for physiotherapy equipment that will help people keep their independence, which in turn will improve their mental health, Owen said.

“It really hit the 100-plus Women at the meeting,” said one member of the executive. “They all have family members in care and see the need.” There are 127 members who all donated $100.

The residents appreciate the financial support, said Joe McQuaid, executive director at Fir Park and Echo Villages.

“Physiotherapy services are provided by Jane Owen as she has been with us since September 2022,” McQuaid said.

“In addition to the physiotherapy services, we have occupational therapy services, music therapy, arts therapy and several programs that stimulate and sustain the health of 133 residents receiving complex care and long-term care. These programs are made possible with the increased emphasis on allied professional services and the funding lifts from Island Health in the past couple of years.

“We are very fortunate to have Jane and her staff providing the services to better improve the quality of care.”

