This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni reports COVID-19 case

The dates of potential exposure in the school community were Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18

Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni is reporting a COVID-19 exposure.

The school is currently listed on Island Health’s “Exposures in Schools” COVID-19 page, and School District 70 (Pacific Rim) sent out a letter to families dated Dec. 21, confirming that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. The dates of potential exposure in the school community were December 15, 16, 17 and 18.

This is the second COVID-19 exposure at Wood School since school restarted in September.

READ MORE: COVID-19 case reported at Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni

Island Health has worked with the school and School District 70 to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance. The “Exposures in Schools” page is only updated after schools have had the opportunity to notify their school community.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms,” Island Health notes on their website.

For privacy information, no specific details will be released about the COVID-19 exposure.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral
Next story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Just Posted

The KidSport Tree Recycling depot will take place Jan. 2-3, 2021. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Christmas tree chipping offered in Port Alberni

Take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot

This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni reports COVID-19 case

The dates of potential exposure in the school community were Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18

Community volunteers, including several members of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni, came out to prepare meals for distribution by the Salvation Army Sunday Dec. 20 at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
Volunteers serve up takeout meals for Christmas in Port Alberni

Biennial Community Christmas Dinner looked a bit different this year

A tree leaves a gaping hole in the roof of a trailer at Mountain View Trailer Park in Port Alberni after a storm on Nov. 17, 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY CHERRY CREEK VFD)
Couple recovers after tree crashes into Alberni Valley home

‘There is a silver lining to our misfortune’

An organizer displays a naloxone kit that people can pick up for free<ins> as International Overdose Awareness Day training seminar takes place at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019</ins>. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
QUINN’S QUIPS: Happy endings are hard to find

Homelessness and addiction make for vicious cycle

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

Most Read