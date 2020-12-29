Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni reports COVID-19 case

The dates of potential exposure in the school community were Dec. 15, 16, 17 and 18

This photo of Wood Elementary School was taken in 2016. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Wood Elementary School in Port Alberni is reporting a COVID-19 exposure.

The school is currently listed on Island Health’s “Exposures in Schools” COVID-19 page, and School District 70 (Pacific Rim) sent out a letter to families dated Dec. 21, confirming that a member of the school community has tested positive for COVID-19. The dates of potential exposure in the school community were December 15, 16, 17 and 18.

This is the second COVID-19 exposure at Wood School since school restarted in September.

Island Health has worked with the school and School District 70 to ensure close contacts are notified directly and provided specific guidance. The “Exposures in Schools” page is only updated after schools have had the opportunity to notify their school community.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health, then please be assured that your child did not have a high-risk exposure, and they should continue to attend school as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms,” Island Health notes on their website.

For privacy information, no specific details will be released about the COVID-19 exposure.

