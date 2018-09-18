A floating West Coast Resorts lodge became unmoored from its anchoring buoy in Alliford Bay and ran aground on Lina Island Saturday night. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Crews in British Columbia say they’re making some progress and the weather is co-operating as they deal with a grounded and potentially explosive barge on Haida Gwaii.

The barge carrying Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground on Lina Island, near the village of Queen Charlotte, on Sept. 8.

The Council of the Haida Nation says in a release that removal of the cargo — a process known as lightering — began late Monday and that each step requires significant co-ordination and careful execution.

RAED MORE: Work underway to release fuel trapped in barge at Haida Gwaii

It says detailed plans are in place for safety, environmental protection and the safeguarding of culturally significant areas.

When the barge went aground, there was concern that a possibly ruptured fuel line had filled the hold with potentially explosive vapours.

Monitoring determined air inside and immediately around the barge remained unsafe last week, but the council says air and environmental checks continue and field teams have not observed any pollution.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Volunteer crew ready to build ramps for B.C. amputee

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s Healthy Harvest Farm closing

Operation will merge with Hupacasath Community Garden

Port Alberni Black Sheep hang on to win season opener

Sheep face James Bay Rugby Club in first game of the season

Port Alberni man arrested for breaking windows

29-year-old Port Alberni resident was caught breaking a window in a local residence

Port Alberni RCMP investigating vehicle collision on the Hump

Nanaimo resident investigated for driving under the influence

SAR squads perform technical rescue after hiker injures ankle near Cameron Lake

Woman was evacuated down steep mountain trail by stretcher on Sunday

Toy Run roars through Port Alberni

Vancouver Island’s largest motorcycle event draws more than 500 riders

Work begins to remove cargo from grounded Haida Gwaii barge and fishing lodge

Westcoast Resorts’ Hippa Lodge broke from its moorings and ran aground early this month

Tilray to export cannabis formulation to U.S. for clinical trial

Marijuana remains illegal in most of the U.S.

Court of appeal grants injunction on Taseko’s exploratory drilling in B.C. Interior

The decision provides temporary protection and relief, said Chief Joe Alphonse

Volunteer crew ready to build ramps for B.C. amputee

Jean Moulton will soon have an easier time getting in and out of her home.

VIDEO: B.C. tour offers unique underground glimpse of generating station

About 1,250 people expected at sold-out tour on Sunday

Allegations against Kavanaugh pose test for #MeToo movement

Aside from the Ford-Kavanaugh showdown, this has been a tumultuous season for the #MeToo movement

Around the BCHL: Merritt forward Mathieu Gosselin is BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Parents of B.C. toddler who died in unlicensed daycare sue over negligence

‘Baby Mac’ was only 16 months old when he died in a Vancouver daycare

Most Read