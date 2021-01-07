The Snaw-Naw-As First Nation’s Tim Hortons store reported on Jan. 6, 2021, that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Snaw-Naw-As Photo)

Worker at mid-Island highway Tim Hortons store tests positive for COVID-19

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation in Lantzville reports contact tracing initiated, store disinfected

A busy mid-Island highway fast food outlet temporarily closed its doors due to a case of COVID-19.

The Snaw-Naw-As First Nation closed its Tim Hortons store on Wednesday (Jan. 6) after reporting a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing has been initiated and the store, located at the First Nation’s gas station in Lantzville, was disinfected.

Workers at the gas station and market were not in direct contact with the Tim Hortons employee, who is not a Snaw-naw-as member or resident.

“We recognize the seriousness of the situation and are taking immediate measures in consultation with the provincial health authorities including the First Nation Health Authority, our Community Health Nurse and established protocols,” said Chief Gordon Edwards, in a statement.

READ MORE: Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

The gas station remained open and the market was sanitized later in the evening, including the use of a fogger and bleach.

A decision was also made by the Snaw-Naw-As leadership and staff to close its daycare as a precautionary measure for 48 hours. It will be re-evaluated again on Monday, Jan. 11.

“We continue to keep the the community informed regarding COVID-19 developments including steps towards bringing the COVID vaccine to the Snaw-Naw-As community,” said Edwards.

