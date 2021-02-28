Crews respond to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Renton Road in Cherry Creek on Saturday, Feb. 27. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Crews respond to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Renton Road in Cherry Creek on Saturday, Feb. 27. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

Workshop destroyed in Cherry Creek fire

Crews stayed on scene overnight fighting ‘stubborn’ blaze

A workshop in Cherry Creek was destroyed by fire on Saturday night (Feb. 27), but crews from all four Alberni Valley fire departments were able to contain the spread of the fire and protect nearby structures.

The call came in to the Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Department at 9:30 p.m., said Cherry Creek Fire Chief Lucas Banton. By the time firefighters arrived on scene in the 6000 block of Renton Road, a more than 1,000-square-foot shop was already fully engulfed by flames.

“The roof had already collapsed,” said Banton. “There were a number of exposures around the shop we were trying to protect.”

Crews from the Port Alberni Fire Department, Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department also responded. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shop, protecting two nearby RVs and a house from damage. No one was injured in the blaze.

Banton described it as a “stubborn” fire, as crews remained on scene until around 4:30 a.m. to put it out. Cleanup continued into Sunday afternoon.

“Because of the way it collapsed, we couldn’t get water on the debris underneath,” said Banton. “It took a long time to put out. It was a very long night.”

Banton says the cause of the fire is unknown, and determining a cause will be difficult because of the amount of damage.

“It was a well-established fire by the time it was discovered,” he explained. “Shops have a lot of flammable materials and things that can combust, so it’s difficult to determine what could have caused it.”

The fire on Renton Road was the second structure fire in the Alberni Valley on Saturday night. The Port Alberni Fire Department also put out a fire in the 2200 block of Anderson Avenue earlier in the evening.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional Districtfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating
Next story
Vaccine tourism is both unethical and bad for business, experts say

Just Posted

Crews respond to a structure fire in the 6000 block of Renton Road in Cherry Creek on Saturday, Feb. 27. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Workshop destroyed in Cherry Creek fire

Crews stayed on scene overnight fighting ‘stubborn’ blaze

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tax error in 2020 means lower rate for residents in 2021

Alberni’s taxation for regional library accidently written down twice

Part of a new housing development proposal for the former Alberni District Secondary School site. (SCREENSHOT)
Housing gap widens in Port Alberni

Vancouver Island city suffers from ‘missing middle’ to housing density

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires Vancouver Island wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

The Port Alberni Train Station is located outside the entrance to Harbour Quay, on Harbour Road in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni gets funding to restore heritage train station

Historic train station needs seismic upgrades

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Search underway for missing woman after boat catches fire in Ladysmith harbour

A large boat caught fire on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 27

Lone orca from a pod that made its way north from Georgia Strait and into Discovery Passage on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Photo by Ella Smiley/<a href="https://www.facebook.com/Comoxvalleywildlifesightings/?ref=page_internal" target="_blank">Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings </a>
Island wildlife viewers thrilled by close view of passing Orca pod

Group gives wildlife photographers a classic opportunity to view them off Campbell River shoreline

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

Most Read