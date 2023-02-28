Wounded Warrior run to stop in Port Alberni on March 2

Wounded Warrior runner Mike Bowen, with the Canadian Coast Guard, runs the Hump—the Alberni Summit—on Highway 4 on the way to Port Alberni on Feb. 27, 2020. (JOHN W. PENNER/ John’s Photography)

The Wounded Warriors BC run has started on Vancouver Island, and will be in Port Alberni on Thursday, March 2.

Wounded Warriors BC holds a week-long run annually, from Port Hardy to Victoria, to bring awareness and raise funds for mental health programs and services offered to first responders. They are an arm of Wounded Warriors Canada.

The run started Sunday in Port Hardy following a Saturday night fundraising event in the North Island community, run coordinator Jacqueline Zweng said. All runners start out on the first leg after an opening ceremony, then runners take turns on each planned leg. “This is our 10th year, and we’re calling it ‘10 Years Running.’”

Maria Marciano, a constable with Port Alberni RCMP, has joined the Warriors’ support team this year. Marciano previously ran in the Island-based Wounded Warriors’ events. Last year she and Dave Nesbitt represented Alberni Valley first responders on the run.

Marciano has been dealing with an injury this year, which is why she is with the support team. She is still hoping to run into Port Alberni if her health permits.

“I want to continue my involvement with the run,” said Marciano, who lost a colleague four years ago under tragic circumstances. “It’s a great organization and the run is a great way to bring awareness and funds.”

Mike Bowen, a runner for the past few years, has been promoted to head runner. He has family in the Alberni Valley, Zweng said.

“He moved up from a runner on the team to be the person who coordinates running for the whole trip.”

Runners will arrive in the Alberni Valley somewhere around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. on Thursday. They will also attend a fundraising dinner at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 starting at 5:30 p.m. when they will be piped into the Legion hall by the West Coast Highlanders Pipes and Drums. Dinner starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are $20 and will be sold at the door.

The team has a goal to raise $250,000 this year.

It’s a goal they set every year, Zweng said.

“We got really close in 2020, we got to $190,000. Then the pandemic happened.

“We have, as a team over the years, raised over $750,000.”

To find out more about the run and make donations, go online to www.woundedwarriorrunbc.ca.



