The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Northwest Territories flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. The chief public health officer in the N.W.T. has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yellowknife schools ordered to close for 10 days as COVID-19 cases grow

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic

The chief public health officer in the Northwest Territories has closed all schools in Yellowknife and surrounding areas after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Schools will be closed starting today until at least Sept. 24.

The territory is dealing with its worst outbreak since the start of the pandemic, with 117 active cases in Yellowknife.

There are 179 active infections across the N.W.T.

Dr. Kami Kandola says she ordered schools to close because public health workers in Yellowknife can’t keep up with contact tracing and testing.

Yellowknife’s day shelter and sobering centre have also closed after a number of staff were infected with COVID-19.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Yukon to end COVID-19 state of emergency, warns of Delta threat

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 cases decline, 823 Saturday, 641 Sunday, 520 Monday
Next story
Boo, a Golden-area grizzly bear, becomes internet celebrity after viral feeding on Tik Tok

Just Posted

Port Alberni Toy Run president David Wiwchar says the 2021 festivities will happen on Sept. 18–19, 2021, with the ride through the city on Saturday and the poker run for participants on Sunday. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run returns Sept. 18 with modified look

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s Engine 55 transports the late Capt. Rob Favel’s family away from a memorial service at Glenwood Centre while fellow Alberni Valley firefighters stand at attention, Sept. 11, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley firefighters hold line of duty memorial service for one of their own

Carlos and Zenaida Schmidt take a turn on one of the midway rides at the Alberni District Fall Fair on Thursday, Sept. 9. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni has fun at smaller Fall Fair

Enjoying a beverage on a restaurant patio in Port Alberni comes with some new COVID-19 conditions as of Sept. 13, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni businesses grapple with threats as new COVID-19 vaccine passports start