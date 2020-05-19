B.C. Conservation Officer Service and RCMP officers in a residential neighbourhood at Cultus Lake on May 15, 2020 where a cougar was killed. (Facebook)

Young, emaciated cougars killed after stalking people, pets in Port Alberni

Cougar cubs had been staying close to trails at the top of Burde Street

Two emaciated young cougars were destroyed last weekend by the BC Conservation Officer Service after reports that they had been stalking people and pets in Port Alberni.

Conservation officers started receiving reports about the animals on May 14. The cougars, which had been staying close to the trails at the top of Burde Street, had tried to attack a dog, and a few days later, they were spotted stalking a toddler.

“The parents did everything right in that case and were able to get [the toddler] away from them,” said Sgt. Stuart Bates, conservation officer for the Central Island.

Port Alberni conservation officer Daniel Eichstadter went looking for the cougars on Sunday, May 17 and was able to get within five feet of them, said Bates. Because they exhibited no fear of humans, both cubs were killed.

Bates said the exact age of the animals is not known yet, but he suspects that they were less than six months old. The bodies will be examined in the coming days by a veterinarian.

“They were very emaciated,” said Bates. “They were way too young to be on their own. They had no idea what humans were—they had no fear.”

On April 15 of this year, a female cougar was struck and killed by a car on the Alberni Highway. Conservation officers suspect that this may have been the cubs’ mother.

“That means they had gone more than a month without food,” said Bates.

Without their mother to teach them how to properly hunt, the juveniles were starving and looking for food. This can make them dangerous, said Bates. A little more than a year ago, a pair of cougar cubs was destroyed after they attacked a seven-year-old boy in Lake Cowichan. Bates said that these cougars were around the same age.

READ MORE: Mother hailed as hero in Lake Cowichan cougar attack

“We can’t relocate cougars that can’t kill,” explained Bates. “They had no idea how to hunt without Mom there teaching them. It’s not the outcome we wanted, but it was the humane thing to do.”

Cougar encounters can be reported to the Conservation Officer Service online or by calling 1-877-952-7277.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau
Next story
‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

Just Posted

Young, emaciated cougars killed after stalking people, pets in Port Alberni

Cougar cubs had been staying close to trails at the top of Burde Street

Blasting debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway for third time this month

Hwy. 4 expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

San Group says union deal with Mosaic will kill fibre supply chain

Increasing raw log exports will take away badly needed fibre from Canadian market, says San owner

Cycle Alberni celebrates cycling despite COVID-19

Bike to Work and School Week to take place virtually on May 24

Port Alberni’s annual Toy Run switches up over COVID-19

No parties, no large gatherings, but a drive-by toy drop is planned for September

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Explosive device removed from motel in Duncan

Falcon Nest Motel evacuated; residents returned Monday evening

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

B.C. mom gets time served for $400K college admissions bribe

More than 50 parents, coaches and others have been charged in the admissions cheating scheme

Petition urges City of Kamloops to rename road after victim in Snowbirds crash

The online petition asks to change the name of Airport Road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way

Most Read