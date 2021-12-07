Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Police attended a scene where a pedestrian was left in critical condition in the evening on Dec. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Young pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Police investigate multi-vehicle incident on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive

A youth is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit in a marked crosswalk Monday (Dec. 6) night.

The Saanich Police Department was called at approximately 9:45 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck at a marked crosswalk on Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Victoria General Hospital in critical condition.

The motorist involved is cooperating with the investigation and remained on-scene at the time. Police closed the intersection until 3:30 a.m. while traffic collision analysts investigated.

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the youth involved in this very tragic event,” said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

ALSO READ: Conviction overturned in Saanich teens cold-case murder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Previous story
B.C. announces 47 new addiction recovery beds, converts 58 private spots to public
Next story
Fire claims everything Cowichan family owned

Just Posted

The tree outside Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society office on Third Avenue is adorned with hundreds of purple ribbons to mark the number of calls about domestic violence in Port Alberni in the past year. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni marks 16 Days of Activism

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, left, elected chief councillor for Tseshaht First Nation, signs an agreement with Catalyst Paper (Paper Excellence Canada) general manager Walter Tarnowsky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Tseshaht First Nation, Catalyst Paper sign MOU

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brady McIsaac, centre, dances in the goalie crease with Oceanside Generals’ Ashton Sadauskas and Aidan Mailhot in the second period of their Dec. 1, 2021 Junior B game at Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni. (KAICEE TROTT/ Special to the AV News)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers drop two games to Generals, Storm

This polaroid, circa 1960, shows a Woodward’s delivery van in Port Alberni. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15522 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Woodward’s Store offered deliveries in Port Alberni