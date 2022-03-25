Young woman escapes stranger who smacked her with blunt object near Nanaimo park

Police are looking for witnesses and video footage after a man assaulted and may have been attempting to abduct a woman near a park in north Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating after a woman in her early 20s managed to fight off a stranger who assaulted her then attempted to force her into his vehicle.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident occurred Thursday, March 24, at about 7 p.m. in the 6900 block of Dickinson Road, near May Richards Bennett Pioneer Park.

After she fought off the suspect, the woman ran to a nearby home where the residents called 911. Police attended and spoke with the woman who had injuries to her upper body consistent with being assaulted.

The woman told investigators she had gotten off of an RDN Transit bus and was walking along Dickinson Road when she noticed a vehicle making strange turns. Seconds later, the same vehicle approached her and a stranger got out and asked her for directions. While looking the directions up on her phone, the man swung a blunt object at her, striking her in the head. She fought back and then ran to the closest home. The suspect followed her on foot for a short distance, then got back in his vehicle and drove away on Dickinson Road in the direction of the old Island Highway.

Police canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect or his vehicle.

The woman was treated at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as 50-60 years old, scruffy, and of average height and weight, He was driving a newer-model silver or grey Mitsubishi Outlander with Alberta licence plate. The vehicel’s front bumper was not properly attached and was hanging down.

“The woman is to be commended for her actions and removing herself from a dangerous situation,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Her recall was also excellent and it will greatly assist in furthering the investigation.”

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at that time or resides nearby and has security footage or dash cam video to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2022-9974.



