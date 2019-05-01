Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Students from central Vancouver Island high schools have until May 7 to apply for the 2019 RCMP Youth Camp.

The deadline has been extended in order to offer students from Port Alberni, Parksville/ Qualicum, Nanaimo and Cowichan interested in a career in policing or emergency services to apply.

Students from Grades 10–12 in Districts 68, 69, 70 and 79 are eligible to attend the camp, taking place from July 8–12 in Nanaimo. Those graduating in 2019 will also be considered.

“It’s got to be an exceptional Grade 10 student,” Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said. “We demand a lot.”

The camp, which began a number of years ago with Port Alberni RCMP, is five days of immersion in policing and emergency services. Lodging, meals and uniforms are provided over the five days and students learn team building, drills, fitness, policing scenarios, paint ball fun, self-defense and tactical training.

Students accepted to the camp will experience marine, police dog, traffic, Emergency Response Team, air, tactical, court, recruiting skills and more.

For the first time, the Central Island RCMP Youth Camp will be held outside the Alberni Valley. “Because it’s such an onerous task (organizing the event), we became involved,” Foreman said.

Training takes place at Nanaimo District Secondary School from July 8–12. Up to 48 students will be chosen for the camp, based on their application, an interview and physical testing.

Students interested in applying for RCMP Youth Camp can do so through their high school career counsellor.

“They apply through their school,” Foreman said. “All the career counsellors in (central Island) schools are aware of this. Students actually get course credit.”

There are three people who went through the Youth Camp in Port Alberni a few years ago and are now working with the RCMP.