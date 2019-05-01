Students in the 2017 Central Island RCMP Youth Camp get a tour of the RCMP helicopter. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

Students from central Vancouver Island high schools have until May 7 to apply for the 2019 RCMP Youth Camp.

The deadline has been extended in order to offer students from Port Alberni, Parksville/ Qualicum, Nanaimo and Cowichan interested in a career in policing or emergency services to apply.

Students from Grades 10–12 in Districts 68, 69, 70 and 79 are eligible to attend the camp, taking place from July 8–12 in Nanaimo. Those graduating in 2019 will also be considered.

“It’s got to be an exceptional Grade 10 student,” Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said. “We demand a lot.”

The camp, which began a number of years ago with Port Alberni RCMP, is five days of immersion in policing and emergency services. Lodging, meals and uniforms are provided over the five days and students learn team building, drills, fitness, policing scenarios, paint ball fun, self-defense and tactical training.

Students accepted to the camp will experience marine, police dog, traffic, Emergency Response Team, air, tactical, court, recruiting skills and more.

For the first time, the Central Island RCMP Youth Camp will be held outside the Alberni Valley. “Because it’s such an onerous task (organizing the event), we became involved,” Foreman said.

Training takes place at Nanaimo District Secondary School from July 8–12. Up to 48 students will be chosen for the camp, based on their application, an interview and physical testing.

Students interested in applying for RCMP Youth Camp can do so through their high school career counsellor.

“They apply through their school,” Foreman said. “All the career counsellors in (central Island) schools are aware of this. Students actually get course credit.”

There are three people who went through the Youth Camp in Port Alberni a few years ago and are now working with the RCMP.

 

Students in the 2017 Central Island RCMP Youth Camp prepare to jump on board an RCMP vessel at Centennial Pier. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Previous story
Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach
Next story
‘Save our principals’: Terrace students walk out to protest staffing changes

Just Posted

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Costa Rican tour reveals national park gem

Outdoor writer sees similarities between Costan Rican park and west coast of Vancouver Island

Port Alberni wrestlers recognized at year-end awards ceremony

The annual Alberni Wrestling Awards took place on Friday, April 26, celebrating… Continue reading

Port Alberni Community Wellness fair offers multiple steps to healthy life

From sports teams to vendors, draws and exhibits, check it out

Wildfire ‘ignition zones’ surround Sproat Lake Hall

Learn how firefighters are dealing with them at Fire Smart Day on May 4

VIDEO: The best of Canucks sports reporter Jason Botchford

Remembering the work of longtime Vancouver Canucks reporter

North Island communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

No jail time for Abbotsford man who sent sexually explicit photos to 12-year-old

Judge says Robert Koenig believed the girl was 17 and that it was legal to send her such images

Whitecaps owners release statement regarding allegations against B.C. coach

‘The pain and suffering these women feel is real and something we care deeply about’ say owners

B.C. government is failing vulnerable kids and families, according to its own audits

Investigation reveals Ministry of Children and Family Development isn’t meeting critical standards

Most Read