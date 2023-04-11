Development Services Update

PROJECT UPDATES

1. Official Community Plan

Policy development will begin in May 2023 with opportunities for you to engage.

The Community Representative Team (CRT) is being confirmed and will be announced in early May.

2. Zoning Bylaw Modernization

Public feedback provided helpful questions and suggestions.

Staff is revising the draft bylaw using survey feedback and will present the proposed bylaw to Council.

3. Building Bylaw and Fees

A new Building Bylaw will replace the existing bylaw including new permit fees and Step Code.

Proposed new bylaw for Council consideration to come.

4. Development Procedures Bylaw

A new Bylaw that outlines land use application requirements and process for approvals that reflect the newest legislation is being considered by Council.

Contact the Development Services Department:

250.720.2830

developmentservices@portalberni.ca

4850 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, V9Y 1V8

For more information on these projects, please go to:

www.letsconnectpa.ca