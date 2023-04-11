Development Services Update

|
PROJECT UPDATES
1. Official Community Plan
- Policy development will begin in May 2023 with opportunities for you to engage.
- The Community Representative Team (CRT) is being confirmed and will be announced in early May.
2. Zoning Bylaw Modernization
- Public feedback provided helpful questions and suggestions.
- Staff is revising the draft bylaw using survey feedback and will present the proposed bylaw to Council.
3. Building Bylaw and Fees
- A new Building Bylaw will replace the existing bylaw including new permit fees and Step Code.
- Proposed new bylaw for Council consideration to come.
4. Development Procedures Bylaw
- A new Bylaw that outlines land use application requirements and process for approvals that reflect the newest legislation is being considered by Council.
Contact the Development Services Department:
250.720.2830
developmentservices@portalberni.ca
4850 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, V9Y 1V8
For more information on these projects, please go to: