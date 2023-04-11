City of Port Alberni

April 11, 2023

Development Services Update

PROJECT UPDATES

1. Official Community Plan

  • Policy development will begin in May 2023 with opportunities for you to engage.
  • The Community Representative Team (CRT) is being confirmed and will be announced in early May.

2. Zoning Bylaw Modernization

  • Public feedback provided helpful questions and suggestions.
  • Staff is revising the draft bylaw using survey feedback and will present the proposed bylaw to Council.

3. Building Bylaw and Fees

  • A new Building Bylaw will replace the existing bylaw including new permit fees and Step Code.
  • Proposed new bylaw for Council consideration to come.

4. Development Procedures Bylaw

  • A new Bylaw that outlines land use application requirements and process for approvals that reflect the newest legislation is being considered by Council.

Contact the Development Services Department:

250.720.2830

developmentservices@portalberni.ca

4850 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, V9Y 1V8

For more information on these projects, please go to:

www.letsconnectpa.ca

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Sea Wolves, based in Port Alberni, won in the U13 category at the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Nanaimo last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni teams finish strong at Junior All-Native basketball tournament

Sadie Koshieff, 6, finds the coveted Easter eggs along the trail at Arrowvale Campground. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Port Alberni kids brave the rain for Easter egg hunts

NDP MP for Courtenay-Alberni Gord Johns is pictured here addressing the House of Commons during Question Period on Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo: Christian Diotte/House of Commons Photo Services)
Federal budget lacking, says Courtenay-Alberni MP

William Watts, 49, was arrested in Port Alberni on a B.C.-wide warrant on April 4, 2023. (VIC PD PHOTO)
Man on B.C.-wide warrant arrested in Port Alberni