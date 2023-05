DISPOSAL OF PERSONAL PROPERTY PLEASE BE ADVISED:

Anyone who has a claim to the personal property of the Late Donald Anton Augustine, #406- 4204 Morton Street, Port Alberni B.C.

Please contact Alberni Towers Holdings at 204 Morton Street, Port Alberni, B.C., 250-951-4639.

Unclaimed personal property will be sold or disposed of on June 14, 2023.