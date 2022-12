The City of Port Alberni (the “City”) intends to:

Lease: Alberni Land District, Unit 5 at Alberni Harbour Quay – Lease from City of Port Alberni to C. Akerley | No. 5 Café

located at: #5 – 5440 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, BC and known as: Alberni Harbour Quay

who will use it for: the purpose of serving specialty coffees and variety of foods

during a Term ending: December 31, 2027; and lease payments of: $900.00 per month/plus taxes including annual CPI increases for the term of the lease.