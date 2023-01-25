Notice of Public Hearing: ByLaw P1448

A Public Hearing for residents and property owners in Electoral Area ‘B’ – Beaufort has been scheduled to consider Bylaw P1448.

HEARING DETAILS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Public Hearing for Bylaw P1448 Beaufort Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment Bylaw

Electronic, call-in or in-person attendance

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

A Public Hearing for residents and property owners within Electoral Area ‘B’ – Beaufort, will be held to consider Bylaw P1448. This bylaw is an Official Community Plan (OCP) Amendment to the existing Beaufort OCP Bylaw P1287. As part of the Zoning Bylaw Review Project, amendments are being considered to the six ACRD Electoral Area OCPs to align OCP policies and objectives with the proposed updated Zoning Bylaw (available online at www.acrd.bc.ca/zbreview).

HOWCAN I LEARN MORE?

The Public Hearing will be held by the Director for Electoral Area ‘B’, the Alternate Director or the Chairperson of the Regional District. The Board resolution making this delegation, Bylaw P1448, and all relevant background documents are available for review in the ACRD office or online at www.acrd.bc.ca/events/9-2-2023/. This Public Hearing will be recorded and livestreamed on the ACRD website.

Planning staff are available to answer questions in person, through email, or by phone during normal office hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, from January 25, 2023 to February 9, 2023, excluding statutory holidays.

HOW CAN I PROVIDE INPUT?

Anyone who feels their interest in property will be affected by the proposed bylaw will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. If you wish to participate in the Public Hearing in-person, electronically or by phone, full instructions to do so are available online at www.acrd.bc.ca/events/9-2-2023/ or can be provided by contacting Planning staff by email at planning@acrd.bc.ca or by phone at 250-720-2700.

Written correspondence can be submitted to the ACRD by one of the following methods:

Hard copy delivered to the ACRD office in person or by mail

Email sent to planning@acrd.bc.ca

Fax sent to 250-723-1327

Email or fax correspondence will only be considered received if receipt confirmation is provided by ACRD staff. Written submissions provided in advance of the Public Hearing must be received by the ACRD no earlier than 8:00 am on January 25, 2023 and no later than 4:00 pm on February 9, 2023 to ensure their inclusion in the public record.

Correspondence submitted ahead of the Public Hearing outside of these parameters will not be included.

QUESTIONS?

Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot

Planning Department

3008 Fifth Avenue, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2E3

Phone: 250-720-2700 Fax: 250-723-1327

Email: planning@acrd.bc.ca