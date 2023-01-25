Alberni Regional District

January 25, 2023

Notice of Public Hearing: ByLaw P1449

A Public Hearing for residents and property owners in Electoral Area ‘E’ – Beaver Creek has been scheduled to consider Bylaw P1449.

HEARING DETAILS

MONDAY, JANUARY 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM

Public Hearing for Bylaw P1449

7881 Beaver Creek Road – Dana Paquette, Property Owner

Electronic, call-in or in-person attendance

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

Bylaw P1449 is a Zoning Atlas Amendment Bylaw to rezone the non-ALR portion of AMENDED PARCEL B (DD 8096N AND 21394N) OF THE WEST 1/2 OF DISTRICT LOT 31, ALBERNI DISTRICT, EXCEPT PART IN PLAN 12418 from a split zone of Small Holdings (A1) District and Two Family Residential (R2) District to Acreage Residential (RA2) District in order to accommodate a two (2) lot subdivision.

Map 1

HOW CAN I LEARN MORE?

The Public Hearing will be held by the Director for Electoral Area ‘E’, the Alternate Director or the Chairperson of the Regional District. The Board resolution making this delegation, Bylaw P1449, and all relevant background documents are available for review in the ACRD office or online at https://www.acrd.bc.ca/events/30-1-2023/. This Public Hearing will be recorded and livestreamed on the ACRD website.

Planning staff are available to answer questions in person, through email, or by phone during normal office hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, from January 17, 2023 to January 30, 2023, excluding statutory holidays.

HOW CAN I PROVIDE INPUT?

Anyone who feels their interest in property will be affected by the proposed bylaw will be afforded a reasonable opportunity to be heard. If you wish to participate in the Public Hearing in-person, electronically or by phone, full instructions to do so are available online at https://www.acrd.bc.ca/events/30-1-2023/ or can be provided by contacting Planning staff by email at planning@acrd.bc.ca or by phone at 250-720-2700.

Written correspondence can be submitted to the ACRD by one of the following methods:

  • Hard copy delivered to the ACRD office in person or by mail
  • Email sent to planning@acrd.bc.ca
  • Fax sent to 250-723-1327

Email or fax correspondence will only be considered received if receipt confirmation is provided by ACRD staff. Written submissions provided in advance of the Public Hearing must be received by the ACRD no earlier than 8:00 am on January 17, 2023 and no later than 4:00 pm on January 30, 2023 to ensure their inclusion in the public record. Correspondence submitted ahead of the Public Hearing outside of these parameters will not be included.

QUESTIONS?

Regional District of Alberni-Clayoquot

Planning Department

3008 Fifth Avenue, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 2E3

Phone: 250-720-2700 Fax: 250-723-1327

Email: planning@acrd.bc.ca

