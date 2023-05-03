Public Notice: Forest Stewardship Plan

Tsawak-qin Forestry Inc.

Forest Stewardship Plan

Tsawak-qin Forestry Inc. located on Vancouver Island gives notice and invites written comment on the proposed Tsawak-qin Forestry Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP). The FSP covers the area on the map inset and includes areas within the vicinity of the following geographic areas: Port Alberni, Bamfield, Nitinat, Uchucklesaht Inlet, and Great Central Lake.

The FSP provides the Results and Strategies that the FSP holder will follow as it applies to the Forest and Range Practices Act. When approved, the FSP will form the basis for the future development of roads and timber harvesting and reforestation of cutblocks.

The proposed DRAFT FSP can be viewed online at: www.tfl44lp.com/forest-stewardship/ or by appointment from May 3rd, 2023 to July 4th, 2023 weekdays 9am to 4pm, excluding holidays, at this address: Tsawak-qin Forestry Inc. 1080A Franklin River Road, Port Alberni, BC. Call 250-720-4226 for an appointment.

Please send your comments to the attention of Brian Marcus at bmarcus@tsawak-qin.com.

To ensure consideration prior to final submission of the FSP, comments must be in writing and received no later than July 7th, 2023.