Alex Spencer

Celebration of Life
Family and Friends
We will be having Alex Spencer’s Celebration of Life on
Saturday May 28, 2022, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
at the Alberni Athletic Hall 3727 Roger Street, Port Alberni
We invite you to come and share Memories of our Dad.

